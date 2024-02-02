Menu

Crime

Guelph basketball coach charged in investigation into alleged sexual assault

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 2, 2024 5:07 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A female basketball coach in Guelph is facing charges in connection with an historical sexual assault case.

The investigation by Guelph Police Service’s Special Victims Unit began in January.

Investigators say the victim was between the age of 12 and 15 at the time. They say the alleged incidents involved a basketball coach with the Tri-City Thunder between 2018 and 2022.

On Friday, they announced that 30-year-old Cheryton Bennett was arrested and is facing a number of charges including sexual assault.

Bennett is out with a court date in March. She is under a number of conditions which include not attending a public park or swimming area where there are people present who are under the age of 16.

In the meantime, investigators are continuing to look for information related to the case.

Those with information are asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7505 or 7333.

