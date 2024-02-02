Menu

Weather

Daily temperature records set for fifth straight day in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Weather and road conditions in Vancouver, Feb. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions in Vancouver, Feb. 1, 2024. DriveBC
For a fifth day in a row, more daily weather records were set across the province, as above-normal temperatures continued from a warm airmass hovering over B.C.

According to Environment Canada, seven places across the province set new records for Feb. 1, including Vancouver, which reached 13.6 C, narrowly eclipsing its previous mark of 13.3 C, set in 1941.

Interestingly, the hotspot in B.C. on Thursday was West Vancouver, where the mercury climbed to 14.8 C. However, that did not eclipse the community’s record of 15.1 C, set in 1998.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 1'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 1

Below are the areas that set daily weather records in B.C. on Feb. 1, 2024.

Dease Lake Area

  • New record: 7.9 C
  • Old record: 6.5 C, set in 1991

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: 9.3 C
  • Old record: 7.2 C, set in 2005
Sechelt

  • New record: 13.2 C
  • Old record: 12.5 C, set in 1998

Vancouver

  • New record: 13.6 C
  • Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1941

Victoria Harbour

  • New record: 13.1 C
  • Old record: 12.8 C, set in 1941

Williams Lake

  • New record: 9.7 C
  • Old record: 8.1 C, set in 1986

Yoho Park

  • New record: 5.2 C
  • Old record: 5.0 C, set in 1962

In Alberta, 25 daily records were set and two more tied previous records, with Lethbridge and Cardston both reaching 16.4 C.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

