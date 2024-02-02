Daily temperature records set for fifth straight day in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

For a fifth day in a row, more daily weather records were set across the province, as above-normal temperatures continued from a warm airmass hovering over B.C.

According to Environment Canada, seven places across the province set new records for Feb. 1, including Vancouver, which reached 13.6 C, narrowly eclipsing its previous mark of 13.3 C, set in 1941.

Interestingly, the hotspot in B.C. on Thursday was West Vancouver, where the mercury climbed to 14.8 C. However, that did not eclipse the community’s record of 15.1 C, set in 1998.

Below are the areas that set daily weather records in B.C. on Feb. 1, 2024.

Dease Lake Area

New record: 7.9 C

7.9 C Old record: 6.5 C, set in 1991

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 9.3 C

9.3 C Old record: 7.2 C, set in 2005

Sechelt

New record: 13.2 C

13.2 C Old record: 12.5 C, set in 1998

Vancouver

New record: 13.6 C

13.6 C Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1941

Victoria Harbour

New record: 13.1 C

13.1 C Old record: 12.8 C, set in 1941

Williams Lake

New record: 9.7 C

9.7 C Old record: 8.1 C, set in 1986

Yoho Park

New record: 5.2 C

5.2 C Old record: 5.0 C, set in 1962

In Alberta, 25 daily records were set and two more tied previous records, with Lethbridge and Cardston both reaching 16.4 C.