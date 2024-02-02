Daily temperature records set for fifth straight day in B.C.

For a fifth day in a row, more daily weather records were set across the province, as above-normal temperatures continued from a warm airmass hovering over B.C.
According to Environment Canada, seven places across the province set new records for Feb. 1, including Vancouver, which reached 13.6 C, narrowly eclipsing its previous mark of 13.3 C, set in 1941.
Interestingly, the hotspot in B.C. on Thursday was West Vancouver, where the mercury climbed to 14.8 C. However, that did not eclipse the community’s record of 15.1 C, set in 1998.
Below are the areas that set daily weather records in B.C. on Feb. 1, 2024.
Dease Lake Area
- New record: 7.9 C
- Old record: 6.5 C, set in 1991
Puntzi Mountain
- New record: 9.3 C
- Old record: 7.2 C, set in 2005
Sechelt
- New record: 13.2 C
- Old record: 12.5 C, set in 1998
Vancouver
- New record: 13.6 C
- Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1941
Victoria Harbour
- New record: 13.1 C
- Old record: 12.8 C, set in 1941
Williams Lake
- New record: 9.7 C
- Old record: 8.1 C, set in 1986
Yoho Park
- New record: 5.2 C
- Old record: 5.0 C, set in 1962
In Alberta, 25 daily records were set and two more tied previous records, with Lethbridge and Cardston both reaching 16.4 C.
- Groundhog Day: Van Isle Violet sees her shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
- Supreme Court of Canada denies former B.C. pastor’s appeal of child porn conviction
- B.C.’s temperature swings are putting stress on bees, cattle, researchers say
- B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting
Comments