Sports

Justin Turner: ‘A lot of talent’ in Jays lineup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 1:43 pm
TORONTO – Justin Turner says it’s hard to wrap your head around playing for an entire country, but he’s looking forward to getting a chance with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turner talked to reporters on a video call for his first comments since signing US$13 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays.

He says he had a front-row view of the Blue Jays last season as a member of the division-rival Boston Red Sox, and he admired the team’s starting pitching.

He also said Toronto’s offence has a lot of talent despite some of its hitters having a “down year” in 2023.

The 39-year-old hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs batted in last season for the Red Sox.

The two-time all-star spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping the team win a World Series title in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

