Canada

Police seek missing B.C. man known to frequent fishing, logging road areas

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
New Westminster police are searching for a high-risk missing person and are asking the public for help.

Police have only given his first name, Gerry, to protect his privacy.

New Westminster police are looking for a missing man who may have travelled to the Merritt area. View image in full screen
New Westminster police are looking for a missing man who may have travelled to the Merritt area. New Westminster police

He was last seen in New Westminster loading belongings into his 2004 silver Nissan Frontier truck, license plate JV 7164 on Jan. 30.

The missing man’s truck seen in a photograph. View image in full screen
The missing man’s truck seen in a photograph. New Westminster police

“Gerry may have traveled outside the Metro Vancouver region to Merritt,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a press release.

“Gerry has been known to drive to remote locations for fishing and camping, so police want those spending time on logging roads or in parks around the Merritt area to take note of his vehicle description.

“(His) family is very concerned about his well-being. He may be in crisis and he (must) be located as soon as possible.”

New Westminster police is looking for a missing high risk man named Gerry. View image in full screen
New Westminster police is looking for a missing high risk man named Gerry. New Westminster police

Police describe Gerry as standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Gerry or his vehicle, investigators ask that you call 911 immediately.

