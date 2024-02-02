Police seek missing B.C. man known to frequent fishing, logging road areas

New Westminster police are searching for a high-risk missing person and are asking the public for help.
Police have only given his first name, Gerry, to protect his privacy.
He was last seen in New Westminster loading belongings into his 2004 silver Nissan Frontier truck, license plate JV 7164 on Jan. 30.
“Gerry may have traveled outside the Metro Vancouver region to Merritt,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a press release.
“Gerry has been known to drive to remote locations for fishing and camping, so police want those spending time on logging roads or in parks around the Merritt area to take note of his vehicle description.
“(His) family is very concerned about his well-being. He may be in crisis and he (must) be located as soon as possible.”
Police describe Gerry as standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see Gerry or his vehicle, investigators ask that you call 911 immediately.
