Edmonton sees 20% jump in youth participation at rec centres thanks to free program

The City of Edmonton is celebrating the success of a program that offers free recreation centre programming to youth.

Since the after-school youth pass and youth after-school program launched in September 2022, youth attendance at city rec centres increased to 848,079 visits in 2023, up 20 per cent from 704,482 visits in 2022.

The youth after-school program provides youth aged eight to 17 free access to programs at seven rec centres and four arenas weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The programs are delivered through a partnership with 11 non-profit agencies that focus on young people’s physical, social, emotional and academic development.

“Programs are needed because honestly, if they’re not operating, youth aren’t in anything else,” said Sara Smith of Action for Kids Health Communities. “Recreational sport here in the city can be very inclusive and accessible but only when these programs are existing.”

Social groups say it’s been rewarding to provide this programming to kids, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. They say it gives kids a chance to succeed, build community and stay out of trouble.

“Young people tend to get into all kinds of vices, all kinds of activities, that are not the best for them,” said Funke Smith, founder and CEO of Skillcity Institute.

“Occupying them with positive activities and role modelling and all that they need to grow and to be contributing citizens of Edmonton — I think that is a great and noble cause.”

The after-school youth pass provides kids aged eight to 17 access to any city fitness centre, pool or gym weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $20 a month, or $2 per day.

“The City of Edmonton’s recreation facilities offer programs and activities for everyone, at every age,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said. “By providing options for youth to engage in social, physical and learning activities at a minimal cost, the city is helping young Edmontonians realize their full potential and creating future community leaders.”

The city program began as a pilot, and officials are looking at making it permanent.