Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 2

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 2
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 2.
Puppy yoga, charity hockey and Aboriginal Storyteller Month.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic looks to raise money for charity

Brett Lauther, founder of the Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic, said organizers are putting together a charity hockey game on Saturday.

Lauther said the event includes current and past Roughrider players as well as celebrity guests.

The ticketed event is taking place at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon at 12:30 p.m.

Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic looks to raise money for charity

USask professor highlights importance of Aboriginal Storyteller Month

Randy Morin says Aboriginal Storyteller Month is an opportunity to share traditional stories with a wider audience.

Morin talked about his own experience sharing stories, saying he loves to involve his audience.

He said that it’s important to bridge cultures, and that this is an opportunity to get a glimpse into Indigenous values.

USask professor highlights importance of Aboriginal Storyteller Month

New Hope Dog Rescue talks puppy yoga, fostering and adopting

Sandra Archibald with New Hope Dog Rescue brought in Pigpen, Sally and Snoopy to highlight the puppy yoga event in Saskatoon.

Archibald said the rescue is always looking for foster homes, saying it currently has 66 dogs in its care.

She also talked about the Meet Your Match event, where every adoptable dog will be on display.

New Hope Dog Rescue talks puppy yoga, fostering and adopting

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 2

Clear conditions with a mainly sunny sky expected — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Feb. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 2
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

