Puppet prognosticator predicts more Manitoba winter on Groundhog Day

Send this page to someone via email

He may be a glorified hand puppet, but for one day each year, the stuffed rodent known as Manitoba Merv takes centre stage — and this year he’s calling for six more weeks of winter.

The plush prognosticator, based out of Oak Hammock Marsh, north of Winnipeg, apparently disagrees with his colleagues. Ontario’s Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, and Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte all predicted an early spring.

According to folklore, if a groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, an early spring is on its way … but if the rodent sees its shadow and retreats, we can expect six more weeks of winter.

Six more weeks of winter Manitoba! Good news is that’s average for us. @weathernetwork @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/MtCoyYkaRW — Oak Hammock Marsh (@OakHammockMarsh) February 2, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a shadow. He’s all sad that we have six more weeks of winter in Manitoba. Very sorry, Manitobans … don’t put the shovels away yet,” said Oak Hammock’s Jacques Bourgeois.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’m actually happy, because it’s been unseasonably warm and we need a bit more snow to replenish all those wetlands for the waterfowl and the ducks to be thriving this summer — so I’m hoping for a bit more cold and snow this winter. I’m happy with Merv’s prediction.”

Besides, Bourgeois said, here in Manitoba, we should always expect six more weeks of winter — whether or not a stuffed groundhog agrees.