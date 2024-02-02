Menu

Weather

Puppet prognosticator predicts more Manitoba winter on Groundhog Day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Merv calls for six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day'
Manitoba Merv calls for six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day
He may be a glorified hand puppet, but for one day each year, the stuffed rodent known as Manitoba Merv takes centre stage — and this year he’s calling for six more weeks of winter.

The plush prognosticator, based out of Oak Hammock Marsh, north of Winnipeg, apparently disagrees with his colleagues. Ontario’s Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, and Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte all predicted an early spring.

According to folklore, if a groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, an early spring is on its way … but if the rodent sees its shadow and retreats, we can expect six more weeks of winter.

“We have a shadow. He’s all sad that we have six more weeks of winter in Manitoba. Very sorry, Manitobans … don’t put the shovels away yet,” said Oak Hammock’s Jacques Bourgeois.

“I’m actually happy, because it’s been unseasonably warm and we need a bit more snow to replenish all those wetlands for the waterfowl and the ducks to be thriving this summer — so I’m hoping for a bit more cold and snow this winter. I’m happy with Merv’s prediction.”

Besides, Bourgeois said, here in Manitoba, we should always expect six more weeks of winter — whether or not a stuffed groundhog agrees.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter'
Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter

 

