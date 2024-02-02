‘A big need for it’: Group set to launch queer hockey league in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A group of hockey players in Nova Scotia have launched a first-of-its-kind competition in the province, as the puck is set to drop in the Nova Scotia Queer Hockey League this fall.

Tori Goble, who will be playing in the league’s first season, has competed in both men’s and women’s leagues since she first laced up her skates at four years old.

But she says something was always missing.

“As much as everyone will strive to be inclusive and safe and accommodating, sometimes it just doesn’t feel right,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel safe. And a league like this will bring that safety factor and that inclusivity factor. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Stasia Sianchuk, one of the league’s founding members, said she’s always had teammates who she connected with throughout her playing days, but she’s aware some members of the queer community endured “more difficult experiences.”

“There’s definitely a big need for it, an inclusive, safe space for people to play. There are a lot of members in the community who might not feel comfortable playing in certain leagues. So, this would provide a safe space where they’re able to play and, feel like they can be their true self,” she said.

Organizers are actively engaging with the public to recruit more players and determine the level of interest.

As for now, pick-up games are being held every week.

“It’s been so much fun,” said Sianchuk, adding that players will also be competing in a “Pride Cup” tournament that’ll take place during this year’s Pride events in Halifax before the league’s inaugural season.

“The ultimate goal is to start an inclusive league and just build from there. Hopefully, we can build more teams, more recognition, and just continue to grow.”

Goble, who also works as president of the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey League, said the Friday evening scrimmages have been met with praises so far.

“I’ve had fantastic experiences and made a lot of new friends,” she said.

“It’s such a fun group and it’s great to see how everyone plays so well together, from beginners to very skilled players.”

Looking ahead to the start of the season, Sianchuk said there are plans to recruit players into individual teams by hosting a draft-style event.

“So, then we can have people with mixed skill levels on teams and hopefully that’ll provide some more competition where it’s not one team with all really skilled players; it’ll be mixed teams to make it more fun for everyone,” she said.

“We’re excited to get this inclusive league going.”

The Nova Scotia Queer Hockey League is set to kick off in October.