Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle with 2 children inside stolen as Toronto mother loads groceries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 7:09 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. A car was stolen Thursday with two children still inside it. The children were found safe, though police said one of them had had minor injuries and had to be taken to hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two children were found safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen by two teens while the children’s mother was loading her car with groceries on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.

Const. Keri Fernandes said a woman was loading her car with groceries when “she turned her back” and two teenage boys entered her vehicle and drove away with her two children inside.

An officer spotted the vehicle and managed to stop it and then chased the suspects by foot, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested first, police said. Shortly after, a 16-year-old boy was found and arrested.

The children were found safe, police said, though one of them had minor injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the children were reunited with their mother.

“It is fortunate that both of these children were recovered safe and sound,” Fernandes said.

Trending Now

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices