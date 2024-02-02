Vehicle with 2 children inside stolen as Toronto mother loads groceries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two children were found safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen by two teens while the children’s mother was loading her car with groceries on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.

Const. Keri Fernandes said a woman was loading her car with groceries when “she turned her back” and two teenage boys entered her vehicle and drove away with her two children inside.

An officer spotted the vehicle and managed to stop it and then chased the suspects by foot, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested first, police said. Shortly after, a 16-year-old boy was found and arrested.

The children were found safe, police said, though one of them had minor injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Police said the children were reunited with their mother.

“It is fortunate that both of these children were recovered safe and sound,” Fernandes said.