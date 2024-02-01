Major collision unit responds to crash in east Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation unit responded to a crash on the east end of the city Thursday night.
Investigators could be seen at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 50th Street, where a turning lane was closed.
A white SUV was blocked off, and and debris was spotted on the road in the Ottewell area.
It’s not known how many people were involved or how many were injured.
Global News has a request into the EPS for more information.
More to come…
