Traffic

Major collision unit responds to crash in east Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 9:43 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police investigating a collision on 90 Avenue and 50 Street on Thursday, February 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating a collision on 90 Avenue and 50 Street on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation unit responded to a crash on the east end of the city Thursday night.

Investigators could be seen at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 50th Street, where a turning lane was closed.

A white SUV was blocked off, and and debris was spotted on the road in the Ottewell area.

Edmonton police investigating a collision on 90 Avenue and 50 Street on Thursday, February 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating a collision on 90 Avenue and 50 Street on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Global News
It’s not known how many people were involved or how many were injured.

Global News has a request into the EPS for more information.

More to come…

