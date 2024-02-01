Major collision unit responds to crash in east Edmonton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigation unit responded to a crash on the east end of the city Thursday night.

Investigators could be seen at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 50th Street, where a turning lane was closed.

A white SUV was blocked off, and and debris was spotted on the road in the Ottewell area.

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigating a collision on 90 Avenue and 50 Street on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Global News

It’s not known how many people were involved or how many were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has a request into the EPS for more information.

More to come…