Canada

Schools of Dreams founder is Hamilton’s honouree for Black History Month

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 8:08 pm
1 min read
Barbara Anie speaks at city hall in Hamilton, Ont. on Feb. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Barbara Anie speaks at city hall in Hamilton, Ont. on Feb. 1, 2024. Anie's mother Dora Anie, founder of Schools of Dreams, is the 17th annual honouree for Black History Month. Global News
A philanthropist at the forefront of a nonprofit establishing safe and sustainable educational environments in rural Ghana is being honoured as part of this year’s Black History Month celebrations in Hamilton, Ont.

School of Dreams founder Dora Anie dedicated her life to work around rebuilding the African learning facility she once attended as a youth.

Following a 2003 visit with her daughters, Ann-Marie and Barbara, Anie was appalled by the sight of a dilapidated structure surrounded by crumbling concrete walls and scant school supplies.

With the help of several Ontario church communities, like the MacNab Street Presbyterian in Hamilton, and other donors, Anie was able to resurrect the school in the village of Mepom by 2007.

It now hosts a nursery, kindergarten and kitchen along with clothing, school and cooking supplies, as well as a water poly tank.

Dora Adobea says her grandmother transformed countless lives through her agency and seeing her legacy live on is the “most magical thing.”

“I see bits of her in all of us and different aspects of how she engaged with the community and championed people and championed causes,” Adobea said.

Photo of Dora Anie’s family members (from left to right): Ann-Marie Anie (daughter), Barbara Anie (daughter), and Dora Adobea (granddaughter). View image in full screen
Photo of Dora Anie’s family members (from left to right): Ann-Marie Anie (daughter), Barbara Anie (daughter), and Dora Adobea (granddaughter). Global News
Anie saw her School of Dreams receive charitable status in 2018, a year before she passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 69.

Daughter Barbara Anie, who’s taken over leadership of the charity, says Hamilton revealing her mother as the 17th honouree for Black History Month on Thursday was bittersweet.

“It’s been really important for me to continue her legacy,” said Anie.

“It’s definitely sort of sad because she’s not here today to see the accolades of the fruits of her work, but definitely happy that she’s getting so highly recognized for sure.”

