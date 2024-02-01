Kelowna Rockets open twinbill in Portland with win

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets opened a three-game road trip on a winning note.

At Portland, it was scoring by committee on Wednesday evening, with seven players reaching the scoresheet, as the Rockets downed the Winterhawks 4-3.

Only one Rocket had more than one point, and that was Ethan Mittelsteadt, who finished the night with a goal and an assist in the back-and-forth game.

Luke Schelter, Kayden Longley and Hiroki Gojsic also scored for Kelowna (22-22-3-0), which trailed 1-0 just four minutes into the game, but wound up scoring the next two goals en route to a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes.

1:51 Kelowna Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers in overtime

In the second period, Longley scored at 4:01, with Gojsic making it 4-2 at 8:54. However, Portland closed to within one at 16:23 before what would be a scoreless third.

Story continues below advertisement

Hudson Darby, Josh Zakreski and Marek Alscher replied for Portland (31-12-2-1),

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Portland outshot Kelowna 34-23, with Jari Kykkanen making 31 saves for the Rockets and Nick Avakyan turning aside 19 shots for the Winterhawks.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Portland was 0-for-2.

The two teams will play again in Portland on Friday night, with the Rockets then travelling to Spokane (17-23-4-0) to battle the Chiefs on Sunday.

2:23 GSL proposes new vision for Prospera Place

Next week, the Rockets will appear on national television, with their home game against Victoria on Wednesday, Feb. 7, being played on TSN.

Viewers will also be able to take in the game on the CHL’s mobile app, or on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and online.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s results

Prince Albert 4, Red Deer 3

Saskatoon 9, Regina 1

Swift Current 6, Lethbridge 0

Everett 8, Tri-City 2

Friday’s games