Police make additional arrests in stabbing death of Winnipeg man

Two more teens are facing charges in connection to the stabbing death of a 27-year-old Winnipeg man last year.

Peter Filip was fatally stabbed, according to police, on Nov. 11 after a group of males assaulted him in the 1100 block of Arlington Street. Police said one of the suspects fatally stabbed him and another produced a firearm and struck him during the assault.

That same night, officials said four of the suspects approached three teenage boys near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street, physically assaulting them and robbing them of their clothing. One of the victims received treatment for an upper-body injury.

Police said the four then headed to Salter Street and Burrows Avenue where they requested a ride from a motorist. After entering the vehicle, the suspects are said to have assaulted the 28-year-old victim. Police added that one of the suspects attempted to discharge the firearm at the victim, but it misfired. An attempt to rob the victim of the vehicle was also unsuccessful.

The victim, officials said, disarmed one of the suspects of the firearm, retook control of the vehicle and headed to police headquarters.

Four teenage boys — two 14-year-olds, one aged 15 and the other 16 — were arrested and detained in custody last year. They face charges of manslaughter.

A 14-year-old was also arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with robbery and firearm offences. Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with manslaughter and robbery.