Crime

Coquitlam RCMP still looking for one driver after double hit-and-run in crosswalk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 7:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital'
Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for help from the public to find one of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run that sent a young woman to hospital with what are being called life-altering injuries. As Emily Lazatin reports, police are also hoping to speak with several other potential witnesses -- including bus passengers.
Coquitlam RCMP has released new pictures as they look for one of the drivers involved in a horrendous hit-and-run incident last weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a young woman was in a marked crosswalk at Pinetree and Guildford Way, when she was struck by a white Hyundai SUV and then struck again by a red SUV while lying unconscious on the road.

Neither driver remained at the scene but police now say the driver of the red SUV has turned themselves in and is cooperating.

However, officers are still looking for the driver of the white Hyundai.

“We believe again that this is a four-door Hyundai Kona,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgina with Coquitlam RCMP said at a media event.

“And we are looking for this vehicle, which is believed to have front and driver’s side damage as well as the driver. We are asking the driver to come forward and do the right thing and speak to our investigators, just like the driver of the red SUV did following our first media release.”

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for the drivers of a red SUV and a white Hyundai.
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for the drivers of a red SUV and a white Hyundai. Coquitlam RCMP
Police said the driver of the Hyundai would have known they hit someone. They are asking the driver of a white Tesla and people riding on two different buses that passed by the scene at the time to call police if they think they saw anything that might help with the investigation.

The victim is still in the hospital and so far no charges have been laid.

