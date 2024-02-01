Menu

Environment

Alberta to spend $18M from carbon levy on public facility upgrades

By Staff Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Rebecca Schulz says Alberta will spend $18 million to help municipalities improve the energy efficiency of their public buildings. View image in full screen
Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says Alberta will spend $18 million to help municipalities improve the energy efficiency of their public buildings. Global News
The government of Alberta says it will spend $18 million to help municipalities improve the energy efficiency of their public buildings.

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says the money will be used to hire staff, replace windows, upgrade lights and make other improvements.

It’s aimed at facilities such as arenas and community centres.

Schulz has not said what the program’s guidelines are or how much it is expected to reduce energy use.

The money is to come from the province’s carbon levy on industrial emitters.

The program is being welcomed by groups representing the province’s large and small communities.

The government says a similar program has already improved facilities in Calgary and Barrhead, saving both communities money and reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

