Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. launches review of province’s Labour Relations Code

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains listens to a question in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains listens to a question in Surrey, B.C., on Mon. March 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia is launching a review of its Labour Relations Code and has appointed a three-member panel to recommend possible amendments.

Labour Minister Harry Bains says the panel has been told to report back to him by May 31 after consulting interest groups and Indigenous communities on the labour laws.

The code governs how provincially regulated employers interact with workers and trade unions, as well as collective bargaining issues such as dispute resolution.

Click to play video: 'B.C. union says workers ratify collective agreement with Rogers Sugar'
B.C. union says workers ratify collective agreement with Rogers Sugar
Trending Now

Bains says in a statement that the panel will also consider developments in other Canadian jurisdictions to make sure B.C.’s labour regulations are consistent with “rights and protections enjoyed by other Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s last comprehensive review of the labour code took place in 2018 and resulted in several amendments in 2019 and 2022, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The three-member panel consists of former mediator and B.C. Labour Relations Board associate chair Michael Fleming, as well as representatives of workers’ and employers’ interests.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices