Education

Manitoba education minister says public schools to receive bump in funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Manitoba funding distribution tied to local need, equalization: education minister
Manitoba education minister Nello Altomare said, "The assessment bases are not equally distributed across the province and we want to do a better job at ensuring every student gets the same experience regardless of where they live."
Manitoba’s education minister says the province will increase operating funds to public schools provincewide and will support school divisions in the implementation of a universal nutrition program.

Nello Altomare announced Thursday that public schools will receive, on average, a 3.4 per cent bump in funding — higher than the provincial inflation rate — with an eye on changes for the 2024-25 school year.

The pledge comes with an overall price tag of $93.4 million.

The majority of that funding, $51.5 million will go to operating costs, he said, as well as $11.3 million in capital support, and $3 million toward smaller class sizes.

“After years of feeling the pinch, schools and kids deserve a government that’s ready to fund them at the level they deserve,” Altomare said.

“Funding will be stable and predictable for divisions while we develop a new funding model for the next fiscal year. For kids, this funding will ensure every student gets the support they need.”

The announcement comes days after the province’s push to expand school meal programs, in order to provide access to food for students in schools across Manitoba.

Manitoba’s $30M commitment to school nutrition welcomed by local school divisions
