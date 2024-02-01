Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after firearm pointed at someone in Norway House, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
RCMP charged two men from Norway House, Man., with criminal code charges after a firearm was pointed at someone. View image in full screen
RCMP charged two men from Norway House, Man., with criminal code charges after a firearm was pointed at someone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP charged two men from Norway House, Man., with criminal code charges after a firearm was pointed at someone.

Wednesday afternoon, police said the 30- and 27-year-old suspects were charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, Mounties said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP said someone was pointing a firearm at someone in the community, but when police arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in a home with two others, and refused to exit.

Mounties said a woman was released without charges.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to firearms-related incident on Maryland St.'
Winnipeg police respond to firearms-related incident on Maryland St.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices