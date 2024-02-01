2 men charged after firearm pointed at someone in Norway House, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP charged two men from Norway House, Man., with criminal code charges after a firearm was pointed at someone.

Wednesday afternoon, police said the 30- and 27-year-old suspects were charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, Mounties said.

RCMP said someone was pointing a firearm at someone in the community, but when police arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in a home with two others, and refused to exit.

Mounties said a woman was released without charges.

The investigation continues.