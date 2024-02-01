Manitoba child advocate decries lack of progress on youth suicide and addictions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Advocate for Children and Youth says the province has begun addressing dozens of recommendations aimed at tackling systemic causes of youth suicide and addictions.

Sherry Gott released her annual report card Thursday on the province’s implementation of her office’s recommendations since 2018.

Today, Manitoba Advocate Sherry Gott was invited to present our 2022-23 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs. #ManitobaAdvocate #MACY #MACYManitoba pic.twitter.com/OM9GCfmpT2 — Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth (@MB_Advocate) January 29, 2024

Gott says she’s most concerned over recommendations for improving mental health, addictions and disability services.

In 2022, her office recorded one of the highest number of suicides by youth under 21, the leading cause of death for Manitoba’s children and youth ages 10 to 17.

Gott says policies and programs that address the unique needs and vulnerabilities of young people are needed.