Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba child advocate decries lack of progress on youth suicide and addictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Sherry Gott, Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, is photographed at her office in Winnipeg, Thursday, October 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Sherry Gott, Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, is photographed at her office in Winnipeg, Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s Advocate for Children and Youth says the province has begun addressing dozens of recommendations aimed at tackling systemic causes of youth suicide and addictions.

Sherry Gott released her annual report card Thursday on the province’s implementation of her office’s recommendations since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Gott says she’s most concerned over recommendations for improving mental health, addictions and disability services.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

In 2022, her office recorded one of the highest number of suicides by youth under 21, the leading cause of death for Manitoba’s children and youth ages 10 to 17.

Trending Now

Gott says policies and programs that address the unique needs and vulnerabilities of young people are needed.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba still hasn’t acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says'
Manitoba still hasn’t acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices