Fire

Cause of Pembina Highway fire under investigation, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
A fire truck is seen on Pembina Highway early Thursday morning as firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a local business. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of Pembina Highay early Thursday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
No one was hurt in a fire at a Pembina Highway business early Thursday, Winnipeg firefighters say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where crews found smoke coming from the one-storey building. The blaze was declared under control within just over a half hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and no damage estimates are available.

