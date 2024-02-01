Cause of Pembina Highway fire under investigation, firefighters say

No one was hurt in a fire at a Pembina Highway business early Thursday, Winnipeg firefighters say.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where crews found smoke coming from the one-storey building. The blaze was declared under control within just over a half hour.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and no damage estimates are available.
