Cause of Pembina Highway fire under investigation, firefighters say

No one was hurt in a fire at a Pembina Highway business early Thursday, Winnipeg firefighters say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where crews found smoke coming from the one-storey building. The blaze was declared under control within just over a half hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and no damage estimates are available.