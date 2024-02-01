Mazda, Hyundai, Winnebago issue vehicle recalls. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Mazda and Hyundai, and Winnebago have issued recalls for some of their vehicles, the latest in Canada after Toyota posted a “do not drive” notice to over 7,000 of its car owners.

Hyundai’s recall, which involves vehicles from 2011 to 2015, was issued earlier this week due to the possibility brake fluid could leak into the control module for the antilock brake system (ABS) and cause it to short circuit, according to a notice on Transport Canada’s website.

“A short circuit could create a fire risk, even while the vehicle is parked and turned off,” the notice read on Wednesday.

Transport Canada says Hyundai will notify owners by mail to say whether they should take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the fuse for the ABS module. Hyundai recommends parking your vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repairs are complete.

Meanwhile, Mazda recalled hatchback models of its Mazda3 and CX-3 from 2014 up to 2021 due to a problem with the rearview camera connector that could cause distortion or flickering of the rearview camera image.

“A rearview camera image that doesn’t display correctly could reduce a driver’s ability to see behind the vehicle while backing up. This could increase the risk of a crash,” a notice on Transport Canada’s website read.

“Mazda will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the rearview camera and install a seal for the wiring harness. The dealer will replace the rearview camera, if necessary.”

Finally, Winnebago recalled its 2024 Access Trailer due to the emergency breakaway switch having not been wired correctly on some of the trailers. That could mean the trailer brakes may not automatically apply if the trailer separates from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

“Winnebago will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your trailer to a dealership to rewire the trailer breakaway switch,” Transport Canada’s notice read.

The recalls come after Toyota urged around 7,300 Canadian owners to stop driving their vehicles due to a potentially fatal airbag fault on Tuesday.

The recall was from almost a decade ago, but some owners still had not repaired their vehicles.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea.