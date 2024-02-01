Alberta woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting near Hardisty

See more sharing options

RCMP have charged a 42-year-old woman following a shooting in Hardisty, Alta., on Jan. 27.

RCMP said officers were called to a home in the town and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in Edmonton where he remains in critical condition.

Police said RCMP forensic identification services and the eastern Alberta district general investigation section helped with the investigation.

Alicia Vandenberg faces several charges including attempted murder and assault.

Vandenberg is scheduled to appear in a Camrose court on Feb. 7.

Hardisty is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.