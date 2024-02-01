Menu

Crime

Alberta woman facing attempted murder charge following shooting near Hardisty

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
RCMP have charged a 42-year-old woman following a shooting in Hardisty, Alta., on Jan. 27.

RCMP said officers were called to a home in the town and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in Edmonton where he remains in critical condition.

Police said RCMP forensic identification services and the eastern Alberta district general investigation section helped with the investigation.

Alicia Vandenberg faces several charges including attempted murder and assault.

Vandenberg is scheduled to appear in a Camrose court on Feb. 7.

Hardisty is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

