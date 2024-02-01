Hallett brothers re-sign with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of football-playing brothers are sticking around in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday that defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett, who were scheduled to become free agents later this month, have signed new deals — 29-year-old Nick for two years, and Noah, 26, for one-year.

the hallett brothers return ‼️ We have agreed to terms with DBs Nick & Noah Hallett. 📝 » https://t.co/F2MIq1FUeK#ForTheW | @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/L4yW5kQQwc — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 1, 2024

Nick, the Bombers’ leader in special teams tackles in 2023, will begin year five in Winnipeg this upcoming season. His brother is entering into his fourth season as a Bomber, although a knee injury kept him off the field last year.

The duo, from London, Ont., are among a number of high-profile recent signings by Winnipeg’s CFL club, including the return of quarterback Chris Streveler and extensions for key players like Drew Wolitarskty, Johnny Augustine, and Stanley Bryant.