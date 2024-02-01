Menu

Headline link
Sports

Hallett brothers re-sign with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
A pair of football-playing brothers are sticking around in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday that defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett, who were scheduled to become free agents later this month, have signed new deals — 29-year-old Nick for two years, and Noah, 26, for one-year.

Nick, the Bombers’ leader in special teams tackles in 2023, will begin year five in Winnipeg this upcoming season. His brother is entering into his fourth season as a Bomber, although a knee injury kept him off the field last year.

The duo, from London, Ont., are among a number of high-profile recent signings by Winnipeg’s CFL club, including the return of quarterback Chris Streveler and extensions for key players like Drew Wolitarskty, Johnny Augustine, and Stanley Bryant.

