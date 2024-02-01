Stolen truck sighting leads Winnipeg police to cocaine, meth and a sawed-off shotgun

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of suspects is facing a raft of charges after Winnipeg police tracked down a stolen truck early Tuesday.

Police said patrol officers spotted the vehicle around 1 a.m. in the Lincoln/Weston area, and followed it from a distance until it parked outside a Notre Dame Avenue establishment.

Police found an 18-year-old woman still inside the vehicle. She was arrested, and officers say they seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

The other two suspects were found inside the establishment and also arrested. In addition to the weapon, police say they seized $2,700 worth of cocaine, meth and prescription pills, along with more than $5,000 in cash.

The two men, age 36 and 38, face almost two dozen criminal charges between them, including driving while prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm. They both remain in custody.

The woman is facing five similar charges, police said, and was released on an undertaking.