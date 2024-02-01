Menu

Economy

B.C. union says workers ratify collective agreement with Rogers Sugar

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sugar shortage impacting Lethbridge bakeries'
Sugar shortage impacting Lethbridge bakeries
RELATED VIDEO: In September over 100 workers at the Rogers Sugar Refinery in Vancouver walked off the job and went on strike. As Micah Quintin reports, bakeries in Lethbridge have started feeling the pinch of a sugar shortage – Dec 6, 2023
The union that represents the workers who were striking at Rogers Sugar has announced the tentative agreement that was agreed upon has now been ratified.

The union, PPWC Local 8, said the vote was 94 per cent in favour of the new five-year collective agreement, which includes increases to health benefits, wages and “maintaining a work-life balance” for members.

Rogers Sugar also confirmed the deal has been ratified.

“We believe this agreement meets the needs of the employees and the organization, and it enables us to serve our customers, increase output and meet growing demand for our product,” said Mike Walton, Rogers Sugar president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

“We are pleased that the workers at our Vancouver refinery have ratified this agreement, and we look forward to returning to full production in Vancouver to support our customers in Western Canada.”

The Vancouver refinery employs approximately 140 unionized workers, who began job action on Sept. 28, 2023.

