Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Elmo accidently triggers avalanche of dread with one innocent question

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:08 pm
2 min read
Elmo is seen with his hands to his face. He looks surprised or shocked. View image in full screen
FILE - This Jan. 24, 2011, photo shows "Sesame Street" muppet Elmo posing for a portrait with the assistance of puppeteer Kevin Clash in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival to promote the documentary "Being Elmo" in Park City, Utah. Victoria Will / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One’s thing for sure: we did not anticipate having Elmo tapping into the existential ennui and despair of the world’s population in 2024.

The beloved Sesame Street muppet was met with an avalanche of angst this week after posting a casual wellness check to the users of X: “How is everybody doing?”

Story continues below advertisement

Judging by the bulk of the answers, people are not well. Like, really not well.

Whoever runs Elmo’s socials was likely shocked by the outpouring of sometimes-funny, but overall dark and depressing responses to the furry red Muppet’s innocent post.

Story continues below advertisement

Reading through the more than 14,000 replies, it feels as though internet users are suffering a collective breakdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Even big brands and celebrities shared their true feelings with Elmo. Ritz, Dominos, Sour Patch Kids and Oreo Cookies all responded to the post, as well as Rainn Wilson, Dionne Warwick, T-Pain and Garfield.

Elmo, a steady and comforting character for many years, seems unfazed by the outpouring of dread. He responded Tuesday, saying he’s “glad he asked” and posted the hashtag “#EmotionalWellBeing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even Joe Biden, president of the United States, weighed in, saying “Elmo is right.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days,” Biden wrote, referencing the Sesame Street song lyrics.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Even some of the other residents of Sesame Street posted to support their friend.

Cookie Monster wrote: “Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing”

Bert, Ernie’s best buddy, added, “I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hopefully things are looking up for Elmo. The three-and-a-half year old Muppet celebrates his “birthday” this weekend (on Sesame Street he remains perpetually 3.5 years old.)

After Sesame Street posted about Elmo’s birthday, fans replied with good wishes and reminders to keep their trauma away from his big day.

“Everybody had better go wish Elmo a Happy Birthday after trauma dumping on the little guy!” wrote one person.

“Elmo spent his birthday weekend helping others. I hope his birthday is as special as he is,” shared another.

Click to play video: 'Elmo really loves Adele'
Elmo really loves Adele
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices