Elmo accidently triggers avalanche of dread with one innocent question

One’s thing for sure: we did not anticipate having Elmo tapping into the existential ennui and despair of the world’s population in 2024.

The beloved Sesame Street muppet was met with an avalanche of angst this week after posting a casual wellness check to the users of X: “How is everybody doing?”

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Judging by the bulk of the answers, people are not well. Like, really not well.

Whoever runs Elmo’s socials was likely shocked by the outpouring of sometimes-funny, but overall dark and depressing responses to the furry red Muppet’s innocent post.

The world is burning around us, Elmo. pic.twitter.com/c3swrzHWYY — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 29, 2024

Wife left me

Daughters don’t respect me

My job is a joke

Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024

Reading through the more than 14,000 replies, it feels as though internet users are suffering a collective breakdown.

I lost my job and had to sell my home, My monthly health insurance premiums have gone up 30% My electric bill has gone up 400% My grocery bill has gone up 500% But I can recite my ABCs and count to 7 in Spanish. So it's not all bad, Elmo. — BowTiedThinker (@BowTiedThinker) January 30, 2024

elmo im gonna be real with you, I dont think I can keep living like this, I feel like oscar the grouch in a world of elmo's 💔 — moose (@usermooseontwt) January 29, 2024

Even big brands and celebrities shared their true feelings with Elmo. Ritz, Dominos, Sour Patch Kids and Oreo Cookies all responded to the post, as well as Rainn Wilson, Dionne Warwick, T-Pain and Garfield.

Elmo, a steady and comforting character for many years, seems unfazed by the outpouring of dread. He responded Tuesday, saying he’s “glad he asked” and posted the hashtag “#EmotionalWellBeing.”

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

Even Joe Biden, president of the United States, weighed in, saying “Elmo is right.”

“I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days,” Biden wrote, referencing the Sesame Street song lyrics.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

Thanks for checking in @Elmo. Reminding you all that you are made of star stuff. ✨ pic.twitter.com/E6ZQbMIjI9 — NASA (@NASA) January 30, 2024

Even some of the other residents of Sesame Street posted to support their friend.

Cookie Monster wrote: “Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing”

Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. 💙🍪 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/LLF7MzmouY — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 30, 2024

Bert, Ernie’s best buddy, added, “I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea.”

I’m here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I’ll make us both a warm cup of tea. ☕️🫖 #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/MJUT1Lzjpd — Bert (@bertsesame) January 30, 2024

Hopefully things are looking up for Elmo. The three-and-a-half year old Muppet celebrates his “birthday” this weekend (on Sesame Street he remains perpetually 3.5 years old.)

It's @Elmo's birthday on Saturday! Wish him a “Happy Birthday" by adding a message to his birthday card! https://t.co/Ep5ZopBIlZ 🎂 pic.twitter.com/otrpznmDiq — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 31, 2024

After Sesame Street posted about Elmo’s birthday, fans replied with good wishes and reminders to keep their trauma away from his big day.

“Everybody had better go wish Elmo a Happy Birthday after trauma dumping on the little guy!” wrote one person.

“Elmo spent his birthday weekend helping others. I hope his birthday is as special as he is,” shared another.