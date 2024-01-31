Menu

Canada

More than 400K passengers went through Waterloo International Airport in 2023

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Growth at the Waterloo International Airport continues to take off at a record-setting pace.

The region says 445,312 passengers went through the airport last year, which is up 18.39 per cent from 2022.

It is also more than double where the numbers were at in 2021, as the region had previously noted that 171,828 passengers went through the airport that year.

“It is wonderful to see more residents using our airport to explore destinations and connect with family and friends,” Chair Karen Redman stated.

“This increased growth reinforces our work on the 20 Year Airport Master Plan which guides development at YKF. The airport is a key piece of infrastructure and an economic driver for Waterloo Region.”

The region is continuing its ongoing expansion plans as it expects to be able to support more than a million passengers per year when all is said and done.

In Phase 2 of the project, which was completed last year, the region reworked the terminal building to add self-service kiosks and common-use airline counters as well as a third security line and new baggage system.

The next stage in the reorganization will see the Canada Border Services Agency’s office move to the second floor while their existing space on the ground floor will shift into the main inspection line for passengers entering Canada.

