More B.C. temperature records tumble under mild weather

The mild airmass currently parked over western Canada led to more daily temperature records across British Columbia on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, nearly two dozen areas set new records, with 21 eclipsing old marks and two tying existing records.

The warmest community in B.C. on Tuesday was Abbotsford, which reached 18.4 C, shattering its old mark of 13.4 C, set in 1995.

Yet as warm as it was in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday, it was even warmer in Maple Creek, Sask., which was the nation’s hot spot at 21.1 C.

And in Alberta, 25 areas set new daily highs, though none as hot as Abbotsford, with 16 areas in Manitoba also setting daily highs for Jan. 30.

Tuesday was the third day in a row of record-breaking warmth, and more records are expected to fall on Wednesday.

Below are the B.C. areas that set or tied daily high temperatures for Jan. 30, 2024.

Abbotsford

New record: 18.4 C

18.4 C Old record: 13.4 C, set in 1995

Agassiz

New record: 17.1 C

17.1 C Old record: 14.4 C, set in 1931

Blue River

New record: 9.7 C

9.7 C Old record: 8.6 C, set in 1989

Cache Creek

New record: 15.2 C

15.2 C Old record: 14.0 C, set in 1989

Clinton

New record: 9.4 C

9.4 C Old record: 8.0 C, set in 1989

Dease Lake

New record: 5.9 C

5.9 C Old record: 5.0 C, set in 1984

Esquimalt

New record: 15.4 C

15.4 C Old record: 14.1 C, set in 1995

Estevan Point

New record: 14.0 C

14.0 C Old record: 13.9 C, set in 1931

Gonzales Point

New record: 15.4 C

15.4 C Old record: 14.1 C, set in 1995

Hope

New record: 14.3 C

14.3 C Old record: 13.8 C, set in 1989

Lytton

Tied record of 15.0 C, set in 1971

Mackenzie

New record: 8.6 C

8.6 C Old record: 8.4 C, set in 1993

Prince George

Tied record of 12.2 C, set in 1935

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 8.1 C

8.1 C Old record: 7.5 C, set in 1997

Quesnel

New record: 12.7 C

12.7 C Old record: 11.5 C, set in 1997

Sechelt

New record: 13.6 C

13.6 C Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1960

Sparwood

New record: 11.1 C

11.1 C Old record: 7.2 C, set in 1971

Squamish

New record: 12.4 C

12.4 C Old record: 12.2 C, set in 2007

Victoria

New record: 14.1 C

14.1 C Old record: 14.0 C, set in 1995

West Vancouver

New record: 17.8 C

17.8 C Old record: 15.5 C, set in 1995

Whistler

New record: 8.2 C

8.2 C Old record: 7.8 C, set in 1962

Williams Lake

New record: 10.5 C

10.5 C Old record: 9.3 C, set in 1997

Yoho Park

New record: 7.4 C

7.4 C Old record: 6.1 C, set in 1962

Not only did those communities set daily high records, but many communities also experienced record-setting overnight temperatures.

For example, the warmest overnight temperature in Abbotsford on Jan. 30 had been 8.2 C, which was set in 1992. However, a new record was set on Tuesday when the overnight temperature fell to just 10.8 C.

Records for the warmest minimum temperatures on Jan. 30, 2024, are listed below.

Abbotsford

New record: 10.8 C

10.8 C Old record: 8.2 C, set in 1992

Blue River

New record: 0.5 C

0.5 C Old record: 0.0 C, set in 1992

Clinton

New record: 1.8 C

1.8 C Old record: 0.0 C, set in 1992

Duncan

New record: 9.8 C

9.8 C Old record: 8.5 C, set in 1992

Fort Nelson

New record: 0.4 C

0.4 C Old record: -1.1 C, set in 1993

Malahat

New record: 8.9 C

8.9 C Old record: 8.1 C, set in 1992

Nelson

New record: 3.3 C

3.3 C Old record: 3.0 C, set in 2005

Pemberton

New record: 2.1 C

2.1 C Old record: 2.0 C, set in 1989

Pitt Meadows

New record: 9.5 C

9.5 C Old record: 7.8 C, set in 1935

Richmond

New record: 10.9 C

10.9 C Old record: 8.9 C, set in 1992

Salmon Arm

New record: 2.4 C

2.4 C Old record: 1.6 C, set in 1998

Squamish

Tied record of 7.0 C, set in 1989

Vancouver

New record: 9.2 C

9.2 C Old record: 8.9 C, set in 1992

Victoria

New record: 10.1 C

10.1 C Old record: 8.9 C, set in 1877

West Vancouver

New record: 10.7 C

10.7 C Old record: 8.0 C, set in 1992

White Rock

New record: 11.4 C

11.4 C Old record: 10.0 C, set in 1992