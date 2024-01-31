Winnipeg police make arrest after locating stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody following the chase of a stolen vehicle in Winnipeg, according to police.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service located what they said was a stolen 2005 Ford Explorer on Jan. 30, at approximately 10:20 p.m., at Alexander Avenue.

Police allege it was driving in a dangerous manner as it tried to evade capture. The pursuit was stopped but an Air1 helicopter maintained visual surveillance of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly stopped in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue, where the driver and passenger exited. The male driver, aged 31, entered a nearby residence. He was arrested shortly afterwards and faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said they located the female passenger hiding between residences and arrested her. She was released without charges.

According to officials, the vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Selkirk Avenue on Jan. 30.