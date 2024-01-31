S&P/TSX composite down as energy and tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.52 points at 21,191.35.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.98 points at 38,503.29. The S&P 500 index was down 37.44 points at 4,887.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 205.94 points at 15,303.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents US compared with 74.53 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.22 at US$76.60 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$2,066.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.92 a pound.