S&P/TSX composite down as energy and tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 12:06 pm
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.52 points at 21,191.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.98 points at 38,503.29. The S&P 500 index was down 37.44 points at 4,887.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 205.94 points at 15,303.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents US compared with 74.53 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.22 at US$76.60 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$2,066.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.92 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

