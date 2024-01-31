Menu

Canada

Alberta’s Behnke and Sauve to serve as Canadian flag-bearers at Youth Olympics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of sports.
Canadian figure skaters Annika Behnke and Kole Sauve will serve as closing ceremony flag-bearers at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

Behnke, from Peace River, Alta., and Sauve, from Edmonton, finished first in the pairs event to become the first-ever Canadian figure skaters to win gold at the competition.

“The strength and resilience they showed in the performance that won them a historic gold in pairs figure skating is an inspiration and a shining example of the Olympic spirit,” Canadian chef de mission Lisa Weagle said in a release.

Behnke, 14, and Sauve, 16, will compete in the team event on Thursday before the closing ceremony that evening.

Canada's Annika Behnke and Kole Sauve compete during their routine in the Figure Skating Pair Skating - Free Skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Canada’s Annika Behnke and Kole Sauve compete during their routine in the Figure Skating Pair Skating – Free Skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Simon Bruty/OIS via AP)
Freestyle skier Charlie Beatty and curler Chloe Fediuk were Canadian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony on Jan. 19.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

