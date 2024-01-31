Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

‘That’s it, back to Winnipeg’: Fan favourite Streveler signs deal to return to Bombers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Get your fur coats out of storage. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are welcoming back a colourful fan favourite.

The club announced Wednesday that quarterback Chris Streveler — best known in Manitoba for his record-setting performance in the 2019 Grey Cup championship run and for his antics in the celebratory parade — will be a Bomber once more.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler pushes away Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Cariel Brooks during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler pushes away Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Cariel Brooks during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Streveler, who turned 29 earlier this month, is returning to the blue and gold after four seasons in the U.S., where he plied his trade for the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and briefly with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

The Illinois native first signed with Winnipeg in 2018, and memorably recorded 726 rushing yards in the 2019 season after starter Matt Nichols was injured, breaking the team’s previous record of 541, set by Hall of Famer Ken Ploen way back in 1960.

Despite moving on from Winnipeg and the CFL, Streveler was frequently seen supporting his former Bombers teammates, both on social media and as a spectator at last year’s Banjo Bowl.

The Bombers said Wednesday that the QB agreed to a one-year contract for his return to the Manitoba capital.

Click to play video: '‘A-ha, a-ha’: Bombers’ Chris Streveler mimics Kawhi’s laugh at Grey Cup parade'
‘A-ha, a-ha’: Bombers’ Chris Streveler mimics Kawhi’s laugh at Grey Cup parade

 

More on Sports
