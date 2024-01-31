Menu

Crime

Guelph mother and son charged with drug trafficking: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 31, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a mother and son have been charged with drug trafficking after seizing around $1,000 of controlled substances at an east end apartment building. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a mother and son have been charged with drug trafficking after seizing around $1,000 of controlled substances at an east end apartment building. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve charged a mother and her son with trafficking drugs in a case dating back to 2023.

Last summer, police said they received information about two individuals involved in trafficking cocaine. Several suspected transactions were seen.

In December, an undercover officer met a man outside a downtown apartment building and bought suspected cocaine.

Officers executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon near Wellington and Neeve streets.

Investigators said they found a woman who was seen trying to hide a baggie of crack cocaine.

Officers say they seized around $1,000 of drugs, plus cash, a digital scale with drug residue, and drug packaging.

A 61-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been jointly charged. He’s also been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and breaching probation.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The mother has a court date on March 8.

