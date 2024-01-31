Menu

Canada

Aurora Cannabis to consolidate shares on a one-for-10 basis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a plan to consolidate its shares on a one-for-10 basis.Cannabis seedlings are seen at an Aurora Cannabis facility Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a plan to consolidate its shares on a one-for-10 basis.Cannabis seedlings are seen at an Aurora Cannabis facility Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a plan to consolidate its shares on a one-for-10 basis.

The company says it expects the move will restore compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and ensure the company continues to have access to a wide range of institutional investors.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The plan, which is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals, is expected to be effective on or about Feb. 20.

Aurora shares closed down a penny at 53 cents in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the company consolidated its shares on a one-for-12 basis in 2020.

Aurora currently has 475,903,822 common shares outstanding.

