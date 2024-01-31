Dump truck debris spilled on Gardiner Expressway snarls westbound traffic

Toronto police say a dump truck left some debris on the westbound Gardiner Expressway forcing the closure of some lanes and snarling the morning commute on Wednesday.
Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. when a dump truck spilled some asphalt or debris on the expressway near Islington Avenue in Etobicoke.
“Reports of large rocks, and concrete slabs on the road,” police wrote on X.
Some cars were pulled over in the area, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police have not located the dump truck yet but said it appears the truck exited at Kipling Avenue.
Lane closures stretch from Islington Avenue to Kipling Avenue on the westbound side as police wait for clean up crews to arrive.
