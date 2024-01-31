Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dump truck debris spilled on Gardiner Expressway snarls westbound traffic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 8:10 am
1 min read
Aerial view of the Gardiner Expressway on Jan 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Aerial view of the Gardiner Expressway on Jan 31, 2024. Global News Chopper
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a dump truck left some debris on the westbound Gardiner Expressway forcing the closure of some lanes and snarling the morning commute on Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. when a dump truck spilled some asphalt or debris on the expressway near Islington Avenue in Etobicoke.

“Reports of large rocks, and concrete slabs on the road,” police wrote on X.

Some cars were pulled over in the area, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police have not located the dump truck yet but said it appears the truck exited at Kipling Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lane closures stretch from Islington Avenue to Kipling Avenue on the westbound side as police wait for clean up crews to arrive.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices