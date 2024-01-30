Winnipeg woman becomes first Manitoban to win major lottery prize in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s first major lottery winner of the year said she’s sifting through ideas on what to do with her cash prize.

Krystal McKay won $5 million as part of the Jan. 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. The Winnipeg resident said she was given the winning ticket as a birthday gift, after weeks of reminding her partner to get one.

In a release on Tuesday, McKay said she couldn’t believe she’d won when she checked her numbers. She said she called her sister to share the news.

She added she’s happy to be able to spoil her kids and is planning to buy a house for her family. As for how she’s reacting to her win, she said it’s a mixture of knowing what to expect and the unknown.

“A lot of ideas are being thrown out there, and we plan on taking the family to Disney, because always (I’ve) wanted to go there since I was a kid,” said Lawrence Campbell, McKay’s partner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco Gas Station on Isabel Street in Winnipeg.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian.