Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Winnipeg woman becomes first Manitoban to win major lottery prize in 2024

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 6:35 pm
1 min read
Krystal McKay and her partner holding up the cheque for the lottery prize. View image in full screen
Krystal McKay (left) joined the millionaire club following her win of the Lotto 6/49 draw on Jan. 20, 2024, in Winnipeg. Katherine Dornian / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s first major lottery winner of the year said she’s sifting through ideas on what to do with her cash prize.

Krystal McKay won $5 million as part of the Jan. 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. The Winnipeg resident said she was given the winning ticket as a birthday gift, after weeks of reminding her partner to get one.

In a release on Tuesday, McKay said she couldn’t believe she’d won when she checked her numbers. She said she called her sister to share the news.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She added she’s happy to be able to spoil her kids and is planning to buy a house for her family. As for how she’s reacting to her win, she said it’s a mixture of knowing what to expect and the unknown.

“A lot of ideas are being thrown out there, and we plan on taking the family to Disney, because always (I’ve) wanted to go there since I was a kid,” said Lawrence Campbell, McKay’s partner.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco Gas Station on Isabel Street in Winnipeg.

Trending Now

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian.

Click to play video: 'Torontonian wins largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history'
Torontonian wins largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices