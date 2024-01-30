Kingston, Ont., police search for suspects in break-in at west-end business

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for three suspects in connection with a break-in at a business in Kingston’s west end last year.

Investigators released a photo Tuesday of two of the suspects and another of a pickup truck they say was used in the crime.

They say two suspects were caught on security video getting out of a dark-coloured pickup truck in a parking lot across the street from the unnamed business near Midland Avenue, just south of Cataraqui Woods Drive, around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 1.

After crossing the street, the suspects broke into the business and stole various items, causing a significant amount of damage, police say.

Police say a third suspect waited in a parked pickup truck across the street. Kingston Police/Handout

A third suspect waited in the parked truck across the street, police say.

The suspects who entered the business appear to both have slim to medium builds and both had their faces covered at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. Jay Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.