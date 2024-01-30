Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont., police search for suspects in break-in at west-end business

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Two suspects wanted in connection to a break in at a Kingston business are seen in a police photo.
Kingston, Ont., police are looking for two suspects in connection with a December break-in at a business in the city's west end. Kingston Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police are looking for three suspects in connection with a break-in at a business in Kingston’s west end last year.

Investigators released a photo Tuesday of two of the suspects and another of a pickup truck they say was used in the crime.

They say two suspects were caught on security video getting out of a dark-coloured pickup truck in a parking lot across the street from the unnamed business near Midland Avenue, just south of Cataraqui Woods Drive, around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

After crossing the street,  the suspects broke into the business and stole various items, causing a significant amount of damage, police say.

Police say a third suspect waited in a parked pickup truck across the street.
Police say a third suspect waited in a parked pickup truck across the street. Kingston Police/Handout
Trending Now

A third suspect waited in the parked truck across the street, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects who entered the business appear to both have slim to medium builds and both had their faces covered at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. Jay Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices