Family takes to social media to find missing Carlton Place man: ‘Just come home’

Melissa Rainville is hopeful someone a knows something that will help her find her brother.

Mathew McGrath, 52, was last seen in Carleton Place, walking on Grant Street near Coleman Street on Jan. 18.

“We just want him to come home — we’re very worried about him,” Rainville tells Global News of her brother, who works and lives in Carlton Place.

“It’s just not like him to not be in contact with someone, especially close friends and coworkers and boss.”

UPDATE – MISSING: #LanarkOPP is seeking assistance in locating 52-year-old, Mathew, last seen on Jan 18, 2024 in Carleton Place. If you have any info, please contact the #OPP 1-888-310-1122. Thank you ^ks pic.twitter.com/uj74EZ9KNJ — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) January 30, 2024

Rainville describes her brother as a lover of all things music and sports, and a caring family member and friend.

For someone who regularly stayed in touch with friends and family, and loved his job as a bartender, Rainville says it is completely out of character for him to seemingly disappear.

It’s why she’s launched a social media campaign asking anyone with information to reach out.

“Whether he’s just needed some time away from people, whether … (the) worst case scenario has happened, we just don’t know,” she said.

Investigators have been talking to McGrath’s family and friends, and following up on leads that have been generated online, according to Bill Dickson, OPP East Region media relations coordinator.

“Our biggest hope is that someone in the public will see this news story, perhaps, or see the social media that we’ve got out there,” Dickson said Tuesday.

“It might be something that seems so insignificant to someone, but that insignificant detail could be a huge piece of information that can help us find Matthew and bring him home.”

OPP say that there is no indication at this point that foul played is involved in the case and police are actively searching for him.

For now, Rainville says she’s trying to be patient and focused on spreading the word via social media.

And she has just one message for her brother.

“Come home. We just want you home, no matter if something’s happened, we can fix it, there’s solutions,” she said.

“If he needs help, we’ll get him help. Just come home,”

McGrath is five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.