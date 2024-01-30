9 charged, 4 remain at large following Prince Albert police investigation

Police have charged nine people and four remain at large in an ongoing assault investigation in Prince Albert.
Prince Albert police responded to a well-being check at a female at Highway 2 and Highway 55 early on Jan. 8. 2024.
Police found a 21-year-old woman with severe injuries resulting from an assault, Prince Albert police said in a release. The woman was treated at Victoria Hospital, police said.
According to a release, Prince Albert police’s Saskatchewan trafficking response team and the crime reduction team investigated, and nine individuals were charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, robbery and uttering threats.
Prince Albert police said they arrested Joshua Goodvoice, 24; Ryan Morrison, 30; Shyanne Bear, 29; Jordanna Napope, 25; and Amanda Venne, 33, “for the above-mentioned offences resulting in their first court appearance.”
Investigators are requesting for public’s help in locating the remaining four outstanding suspects: Chelsea Kakakaway, 36; Abby Abraham, 26; Roberta Smith, 34; and Shyanna Michel, 18.
Police said anyone with information can call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
