Crime

Disappearance of N.S. man considered suspicious, major crime investigating

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
Truro Police Service says they've determined Zackery Kellock, 23, was last confirmed to be at an address in Millbrook First Nation. View image in full screen
Truro Police Service says they've determined Zackery Kellock, 23, was last confirmed to be at an address in Millbrook First Nation. Provided/ Truro Police Service
Police in Truro, N.S., say the disappearance of a 23-year-old man is now considered suspicious, and the file has been handed over to the RCMP.

Truro Police Service began investigating the report of Zackery Kellock’s disappearance on Jan. 16. He was last seen on James Street in Truro two days earlier.

“Since that time, we have determined that Zack was last confirmed to be at an address in Millbrook First Nation and that his disappearance is suspicious in nature,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“As such, we have shared this information with the RCMP, as they are the police of jurisdiction in Millbrook First Nation, where Zack had last been confirmed.”

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit will now be the lead agency on Kellock’s case. The Truro Police Service has briefed the RCMP and will assist them.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 902-896-5060 or Crime Stoppers.

