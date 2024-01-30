Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle near Vernon, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
FILE. B.C. Ambulance, police attended a property in Falkland, where a toddler was killed by a vehicle incident. View image in full screen
FILE. B.C. Ambulance, police attended a property in Falkland, where a toddler was killed by a vehicle incident. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A two-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle near Falkland.

It was around 4:15 p.m, Monday when the toddler was struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland, RCMP said in a press release.

“The critically injured child was transported to hospital but sadly did not survive,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down'
Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down
Trending Now

“No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent, fact-finding investigation.

No further details were provided.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices