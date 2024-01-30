Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle near Vernon, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A two-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle near Falkland.

It was around 4:15 p.m, Monday when the toddler was struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland, RCMP said in a press release.

“The critically injured child was transported to hospital but sadly did not survive,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

1:41 Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down

“No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent, fact-finding investigation.

No further details were provided.