Residents slept through a break-in at their home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Someone managed to break into a home and not wake anyone up.

Guelph police were notified Monday morning about someone entering a westend residence overnight.

Officers arrived to the home in the area of Willow Road and Flaherty Drive around 6:40 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The homeowner told investigators that he woke up and went downstairs to find the rear patio doors open. They say footprints suggest someone walked into the room but later turned around and left.

Investigators say there was no evidence of anything inside the home was stolen or damaged.

Police are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7485 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.