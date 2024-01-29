Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Unbearable: Taxidermied polar bear stolen from resort north of Edmonton

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 7:45 pm
1 min read
Taxidermy polar bear and raccoon that was stolen from Alberta's Lily Lake Resort during two different incidents. View image in full screen
Taxidermy polar bear and raccoon that was stolen from Alberta's Lily Lake Resort during two different incidents. handout / Redwater RCMP
A pilfered polar bear is the latest item to be fleeced from a country resort north of Edmonton.

On Jan. 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Lily Lake Resort near Legal, Alta., roughly 50 kilometers north of Alberta’s capital city. The complaint included that someone stole a 500-pound taxidermied polar bear.

The resort had a similar incident in August 2023, when two taxidermy racoons were stolen.

RCMP estimate the cost of the taxidermied animals to be $35,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-942-3607. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

