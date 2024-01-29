Unbearable: Taxidermied polar bear stolen from resort north of Edmonton

A pilfered polar bear is the latest item to be fleeced from a country resort north of Edmonton.
On Jan. 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Lily Lake Resort near Legal, Alta., roughly 50 kilometers north of Alberta’s capital city. The complaint included that someone stole a 500-pound taxidermied polar bear.
The resort had a similar incident in August 2023, when two taxidermy racoons were stolen.
RCMP estimate the cost of the taxidermied animals to be $35,000.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-942-3607. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
- Two Canadians with Hells Angels ties charged in alleged Iranian murder plot
- Canadian man gets 12-year U.S. prison sentence for trying to sexually coerce child
- Mother arrested for murder after her son’s body found behind fake wall
- ‘I’m the victim here’: Black man in N.S says he’s facing constant racial harassment
Comments