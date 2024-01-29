Unbearable: Taxidermied polar bear stolen from resort north of Edmonton

See more sharing options

A pilfered polar bear is the latest item to be fleeced from a country resort north of Edmonton.

On Jan. 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Lily Lake Resort near Legal, Alta., roughly 50 kilometers north of Alberta’s capital city. The complaint included that someone stole a 500-pound taxidermied polar bear.

The resort had a similar incident in August 2023, when two taxidermy racoons were stolen.

RCMP estimate the cost of the taxidermied animals to be $35,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-942-3607. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.