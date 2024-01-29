Temperature records toppled by several degrees in cities across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It was an unusually soggy and warm couple of days in cities across British Columbia. In some cases, temperature records were toppled by a significant margin.

On Monday, Jan. 29, Environment Canada said there were nine temperature records broken by midday.

The oldest record broken as the work week began was in Pitt Meadows, where the temperature reached 10.3 C, knocking back a record of 7.2 C set in 1935.

In Agassiz and Prince Rupert, temperature records set in 1940 were broken on Monday. In Agassiz, thermometers reached 8.9 C, breaking a record of 7.2 C set in 1940, and in Prince Rupert a record of 9.7 C was set, breaking a record of 7.2 C set in 1940.

In Abbotsford on Monday, the temperature broke a record when it reached 8.4 C breaking an old record of 7.2 C set in 1976.

Story continues below advertisement

Bella Bella set a record of 10.7 C for this day, breaking the old record of 7 C set in 1998 by a considerable margin.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Similarly, Vancouver had a nearly balmy day when the temperature reached 11.7 C, breaking a record of 7.4 C set in 1992. In Victoria, it was 10 C, breaking a temperature of 8.5 C set in 1998.

2:31 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 27

Campbell River broke a record Monday when the temperature reached 9.6 C, breaking a record of 6.5 set in 1995. In Comox, the new record is now 9.7 C, breaking a previous record of 7.7 C set in 1998.

While Monday was warm, temperatures were even higher a day earlier.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, West Vancouver set a record of 13.9 C, breaking a record set that day in 1995 of 12.7 C.

Story continues below advertisement

In Whistler a new record of 7.1 C was set Sunday, breaking a record of 6.7 set in 1962.

Dawson Creek saw the temperature rise to 10.4 C, breaking an old record of 9.9 C set in 2017, while in the Dease Lake area a new record of 6.1 C was set, breaking a record of 5.4 C set in 2017.

In the Mackenzie area a new record of 6.7 C was set Sunday, breaking a record of 5.5 C set in 2016.

Port Hardy saw a new record of 11.8 C set, breaking an old record of 11.7 C set in 1962.

In the Prince Rupert area, it was a near tie when temperatures reached 12.5 C, breaking an old record of 12.2 C set in 1940.

Sechelt saw temperatures reach 14.8 C, breaking an old record of 12 C set in 1988. Finally, in Sparwood, a record of 8 C was set, breaking a record of 7.5 C set in 1988.