Highway 1 closed due to flooding near Lytton as latest Pacific storm rolls in

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 was closed through the Fraser Canyon on Monday due to flooding and debris on the road.

Drive BC says the highway is closed from west of Spences Bridge to Lytton with the next update expected at 6 p.m.

This closure comes as the latest Pacific storm hits the South Coast with pockets of heavy rain, but has moved slightly to the west, so southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are much drier on Monday, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Rain will sweep back down into the Lower Mainland tonight and will become spotty on Tuesday with the next Pacific system expected to drop locally heavy rain on the South Coast on Wednesday.

2:21 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 28

“In addition, temperatures have soared to what will likely be record-high values in some places today on the South Coast thanks to the subtropical flow over the region,” Madryga said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Lower Mainland, highs will reach the mid-teens after low temperatures Monday morning.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Vancouver International Airport may set a new high today from 1940 if it reaches above 13 C, Madryga said, and Abbotsford may match a record set in 1960 of 16 C.

A look at the temperatures on Monday. Global SkyTracker

The weather did allow for a spectacular sunrise on Monday, however.

View image in full screen A look at the sunrise on Monday. Dianne Watts

View image in full screen A look at the sunrise on Monday. Jan Jewell