New 20-unit senior’s housing project gets underway in Lumby, B.C.

Construction is beginning on a new 20-unit housing development seniors in Lumby, B.C.

Cottonwood Place at 1761 Glencaird St., will be a three-storey building for seniors who live independently. The single-bedroom units will be adaptable and three will be wheelchair accessible. The development will include a fully accessible common space, vehicle parking and an enclosed scooter-parking room on the main floor.

“Developing affordable housing for seniors in our community is a top priority,” Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said. “To show our commitment and support, we have made an in-kind donation of more than $60,000 thus far and donated a 0.3-hectare piece of land. The project will also have a permissive tax exemption.”

The new building will be the third in a campus of seniors’ housing operated by the Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society. It is close to local amenities, such as the municipal hall, post office, health-care providers and the Old Age Pensioners Hall.

Recognizing that extreme temperatures can have a significant impact on seniors, Cottonwood Place will be constructed with mechanical cooling and heating. This includes through-wall heat pumps in the corridors and a split-system heat pump in each unit for heating and cooling. Supplementary heat will be provided in each unit through an electric backup heating coil.

Construction of Cottonwood Place is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

The Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society owns the property and will own and operate Cottonwood Place. The Village of Lumby is contributing approximately $62,000 toward the project.

The Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society is contributing land equity valued at $600,000.