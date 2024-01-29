Toronto police looking for suspects who used explosives to blow up East York ATM

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for two suspects who allegedly used an explosive device to blow up an ATM in East York on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive at 12:45 p.m.

It’s reported that at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial institution in the area, where an explosive device was set up against an outdoor ATM.

Police said two men got out of the SUV and waited around the corner as the SUV parked nearby.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the device detonated, causing damage to the ATM, according to police.

The two men ran toward the ATM, only to discover that the cash box was not breached. The men returned to the SUV and were last seen heading westbound on O’Connor Drive, police said.

Police said the first suspect has a stocky build and was seen wearing dark pants with white stripes down the side of the leg, a light coloured hooded sweater and dark shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build and was seen wearing dark shoes, dark pants and a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

Police described the SUV as a newer model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.