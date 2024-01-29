Menu

Canada

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion runs into ‘technical issues,’ completion delay possible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
The company behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it has encountered technical issues which could mean a delay in the project’s completion.

In a statement on its website Monday, Trans Mountain Corp. says it needs additional time to determine the safest and most prudent actions for minimizing further delay.

It says the technical issues were discovered between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Trans Mountain Corp. says it will not provide an interview.

The company says it is fully focused on working toward an anticipated in-service date in the second quarter of 2024.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which will carry oil from Alberta to the West Coast, had been expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

