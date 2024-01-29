Menu

Lawyers urge B.C. Supreme Court to approve iPhone class-action settlement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
A shopper compares two iPhone 15 models on the first day of sales at an Apple Store in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A shopper compares two iPhone 15 models on the first day of sales at an Apple Store in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong
A lawyer for a group of Apple iPhone users whose devices allegedly slowed down after software updates says consumers would receive between $17.50 and $150 under a settlement agreement negotiated in a Canadian class-action lawsuit.

Michael Peerless, a lawyer for the class members, told a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver that the amounts paid out will depend on the number of valid claims received from those who can prove ownership of the phones that include several iPhone 6 and 7 models.

Peerless told Justice Sharon Matthews that similar litigation in the United States provided a “valuable road map” during settlement negotiations, which could see Apple pay out a maximum of about $14.4 million to class members in Canada.

He told the court that the claims process will be very “simple,” with an online and paper-based option for people to use if they bought devices that had slow performance and battery trouble issues.

Jill Yates, a lawyer for Apple, told the court the company has never admitted wrongdoing.

The judge has reserved her decision on approving the settlement until Feb. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

