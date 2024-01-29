2 air ambulances dispatched to Uxbridge, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, are responding to a crash northeast of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday afternoon a crash had closed the intersection of Sandford and Regional Road 1 in Uxbridge.

Police said the closures were due to a motor vehicle collision and asked the public to avoid the area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A spokesperson for Ornge, the provincial air ambulance service, said two aircraft had been dispatched to the crash and were due to arrive by 3:30 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and the occupants are being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ornge Air told Global News a pediatric patient is currently being transported to SickKids with critical injuries and a female patient in her 20s is being taken to St. Mike’s with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics did not immediately respond to questions from Global News.

— More to come …