Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 air ambulances dispatched to Uxbridge, Ont. crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, are responding to a crash northeast of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday afternoon a crash had closed the intersection of Sandford and Regional Road 1 in Uxbridge.

Police said the closures were due to a motor vehicle collision and asked the public to avoid the area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A spokesperson for Ornge, the provincial air ambulance service, said two aircraft had been dispatched to the crash and were due to arrive by 3:30 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and the occupants are being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Ornge Air told Global News a pediatric patient is currently being transported to SickKids with critical injuries and a female patient in her 20s is being taken to St. Mike’s with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics did not immediately respond to questions from Global News.

— More to come … 

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices