2 air ambulances dispatched to Uxbridge, Ont. crash

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, are responding to a crash northeast of Toronto.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday afternoon a crash had closed the intersection of Sandford and Regional Road 1 in Uxbridge.
Police said the closures were due to a motor vehicle collision and asked the public to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Ornge, the provincial air ambulance service, said two aircraft had been dispatched to the crash and were due to arrive by 3:30 p.m.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and the occupants are being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ornge Air told Global News a pediatric patient is currently being transported to SickKids with critical injuries and a female patient in her 20s is being taken to St. Mike’s with critical injuries.
Paramedics did not immediately respond to questions from Global News.
— More to come …
- S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
- Six ServiceOntario outlets to move into Staples on Feb. 1, three more later this year
- Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy
- 4 teens charged after fire destroys only school in northwestern Ont. First Nation
Comments